Public consultation launched on future of Ards Friary

People are being encouraged to take part in a public consultation on the future of Ards Friary.

The iconic amenity, located on the outskirts of Creeslough, is situated on a vast site with various proposals now on the table as to how some of the land can be utilised going forward.

A farmyard, located at the back of the main building, is currently not in use with hopes that it could be developed into a museum, commemorating the Capuchin monks, who have lived there since 1930.

Guardian of Ards Friary Father Philip Baxter is leading out on the consultation: