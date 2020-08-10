Covid-19: Low rate of community spread ‘a positive step’

The low rate of community spread in recent Covid-19 case numbers is a positive step according to a GP.

68 new cases of the virus and no new deaths were reported yesterday - five of new cases were confirmed in Donegal.

However just two cases nationally are linked to community transmission.

82 percent of those new figures are aged under 45, and the county with the highest number of new cases is Kildare, with 19.

It's one of three counties that's under a partial lockdown until August 22nd, along with Laois and Offaly.

Dr Ray Walley from the GP Expert Advisory Group says this low rate of community spread shows that NPHET's decision on those counties was well timed: