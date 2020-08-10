Gardai issue appeal for Omagh man missing in Donegal

Gardaí in Milford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34 year old Seamus McCarney, who has been missing from Ramelton since Friday last.

Seamus is originally from Omagh but was visiting Ramelton with family and was last seen in Milford town on Saturday morning 8th August, 2020 at approximately 9.30a.m.

He is described as being 5'9", with short brown hair and a beard, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen Seamus was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black tracksuit top, black shoes and a black nike peaked cap.

Anyone who knows of Seamus's whereabouts or can assist Gardaí in locating him are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.