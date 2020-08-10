July Stimulus Package: Donegal facilities to share over €230,000

Community centres and facilities across Donegal are to share just over €230,000 under the July Stimulus Package - the highest allocation outside the capital.

It’s part of a €5m national package announced today.

The funding will be provided under the Community Enhancement Programme, and is in addition to €2m provided under that programme earlier this year.

The new fund seeks to stimulate local economies by providing capital grants towards the maintenance, improvement and upkeep of community centres, and community buildings. Similar expenditure on other community facilities will also be allowed.