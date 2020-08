On this weeks DL Debate - The Championship, Brendan Devenney looks at the Donegal Club Championship and action around Ulster with Sports Editor of the Donegal Democrat Peter Campbell, GAA Correspondent Declan Bogue and Intermediate winning Manager Barry Meehan.

Listen to the DL Debate - The Championship, in association with Sara's Kitchen @ Sister Sara's Letterkenny - Serving food you'll love. Book now to enjoy the Sara's Experience...