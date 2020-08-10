Derry PSNI investigate two Sunday night assaults

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following two assaults last night, one at the Lecky Road flyover, the other near the Templemore Road Sports Complex.

Just before ten to eleven last night, it was reported that a woman in her 30s climbed up on a generator near the Lecky Road flyover. It is believed that a male then pushed the woman from the generator, causing her to fall to the ground.

She was taken to hospital for her injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Earlier, just after half past eight last night, it was reported that a man in his thirties was assaulted by an unknown male outside a sports complex in the Templemore Road area. He was taken to hospital for injuries received following the incident.

The suspect is described as being aged in his 30s, with auburn hair and was wearing a black coloured tracksuit top with white stripes down the sleeves.

Police say their enquiries are continuing in both cases, and they're appealing to anyone who witnessed either incident, to contact detectives directly, or to use the Crimestoppers service.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2480 09/08/20.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2155 09/08/20. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."