Big hopes for Letterkenny under Urban Renewal Development Fund

There are big hopes locally that Letterkenny will get a substantial share of money under the Urban Renewal Development Fund following the Housing Ministers visit to Donegal last week.

The Cathedral Quarter, Re-imagine the market square and the regeneration of Lower Main Street are just some of the projects which are part of the areas submission.

Under the Fund, money will be made available over a five year period.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr Donal Coyle says that the first tranche of funding should be made available before the end of the year: