Glenswilly picked up their first win of the 2020 Donegal Senior Championship on Sunday.

After the loss to St Michael's, Glenswilly bounced back to take a home victory against Four Masters winning 2-14 to 1-13.

Michael Murphy scored seven points while Kealan Dunleavy Leon Kelly netted the goals.

Speaking with Frank Craig of the Donegal News, Glenswilly Manager Pauric Bonner was pleased to get the win..