Oisin Orr was back in the winner's enclosure this afternoon at the Curragh racecourse.

Orr rode 12/1 shot Glen Shiel to victory in the 3.40 for trainer Archie Watson.

The Rathmullan native beat Sonaiyla by a neck in what is his third victory of the weekend.

Yesterday afternoon, he rode a 57/1 double for trainer Dermot Weld in Cork.