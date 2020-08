Oisin Orr and Dermott Weld teamed up for a double in Cork on Saturday afternoon.

In the opening race of the day Orr rode 11/2 shot Emaniya to victory finishing a length and a half ahead of April Showers.

In the last race of the day, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Give Thanks Stakes, the Rathmullan native on board 8/1 Tarnawa finished a length a three quarters ahead favourite Cayenne Pepper.

The wins move Orr onto 17 wins this year.