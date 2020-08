A late surge from St Michael's at Milford ensured the men from the Bridge took back to back wins in the Donegal Senior Club Championships.

Colm McFadden once again showed his class as he notched up 1-9 in their 1-14 to 0-14 victory.

With under ten minutes to go in the game, Michael's came from two points down to take another championship win, this time around without Michael Langan.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with Colm McFadden...