5 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal

There have been 68 new cases of Covid-19 reported, according to latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team and no new deaths

82% of the cases were in people under the age of 45, while 41 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 were located in Kildare, 17 in Dublin, 15 in Offaly, 12 in Laois and 5 in Donegal.

Laois, Offaly and Kildare are currently under localised lockdown due to rising numbers.

Chair of the Covid-19 modelling advisory group, Professor Philip Nolan is encouraging people to stay vigilant in continuing to stop the spread of the disease: