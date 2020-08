Conor Orr had a sensational 389/1 double at Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

The Rathmullan native's first win of the afternoon came on board the 17/2 Dolly's Destination for trainer Gary McGill.

Orr's second of the day was in the Homecare Maiden Hurdle, when he rode 40/1 shot It Takes Time to victory for trainer Michael Smith.

Conor's brother Oisin also had a winner today, he won onboard Glen Shiel at the Curragh racecourse.