Bundoran's four point win over Termon at the Burn Road gave them their first win of the 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship.

The seasiders put the defeat to St Eunans firmly behind them with goals from Jamie and Paul Brennan but Paul will miss the next game after receiving a straight red card while Matthew Duffy was also sent to the line for two yellows.

Bundoran Manager Terry McCann was happy to get the win on the road when he spoke with Tom Comack...