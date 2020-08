Dylan Browne McMonagle was back in the winners enclosure on Friday afternoon when he rode 9/4 favourite Earls to victory for trainer Edward Lynam.

That was the Letterkenny's jockey second win in as many days.

On Thursday, he rode the Joseph O'Brien's 14/1 shot Tonkinese to victory at Leopardstown.

The teenager on finished three quarter lengths ahead of favourite Shanroe