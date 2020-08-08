Slight increase in Donegal Live Register figures

There were 10,826 people signing on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of July, up 226 on June, and up 118 on the figure for July 2019.

However, when the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme are factored in, the total number receiving government supports exceeds 27,600.

The Letterkenny Social Welfare office had the highest number of claimants at 3,114, but was the only one of the eight offices in Donegal to record a year on year decrease in the numbers, down 134 on July last year.

All other offices in Donegal saw increases in the number of people signing onn at the end of last month. There were 1,933 in Buncrana, 1,506 in Ballybofey, 1,082 in Dungloe, 1,063 in Ballyshannon, 740 in Donegal Town, 714 in Dunfanaghy and 674 in Killybegs.

These figures do not include people on other supports, with the CSO indicating that at the same time in Donegal, there were 8,476 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, and 9,545 being supported through the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.