Second Donegal club suspend activity due to “reported Covid-19 incident in the area”

Drumkeen United have ceased "all club activities with immediate effect" after what the club described as a reported Covid-19 incident in the area.

In a statement released on Friday night they stated that there has been no confirmed cases within the club and said "for us to continue to play Football in these circumstances would just be Irresponsible."

They have also admitted that they are unsure when they will resume activities again.

This comes decision comes after Curragh Athletic decided to suspend all activities after a reported spike in positive COVID-19 tests in the area.

You can read the full statement below.