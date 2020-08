St Eunan's displayed a second half comeback to earn a draw at home to Kilcar in the second round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Early in the second half Kilcar led by seven points but a strong fight back from the Cathedral Town side ensured a share of the spoils.

The game finished 1-09 apiece.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with St Eunan's assistant manager David O'Herlihy...

Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of Kilcar's Ryan McHugh after Friday nights game...