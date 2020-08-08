Ireland’s traditional music heritage now available on Heritage Council Maps

Information on Ireland’s traditional music heritage is now available on the Heritage Council’s Heritage Maps website, following a collaboration with the Irish Traditional Music Archive.

The viewer at www.heritagemaps.ie now carries information about tunes associated with a particular area, with songs and tunes recorded from all over the island.

Link from each location gives access to the notated music and a series of downloadable PDFs.

Heritage Council Spokesperson Pat Reid says particularly in counties like Donegal, which has a rich fiddle tradition, this is as much a tool for local people as it is for visitors and tourists: