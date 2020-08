Gaoth Dobhair made it back to back wins in the Donegal Senior Football Championship after they defeated Killybegs 3-13 to 0-06.

First half goals from Odhran MacNiallais and Cian Mulligan helped Mervyn O'Donnell's side into 2-05 to 0-03 halftime lead before a Daire O'Baoill goal on 42 minutes made sure of the victory for last years beaten finalists.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reports from Magheragallon...