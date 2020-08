Conor Coyle was the hero for Cloughaneeley as his late point earned them a 2-13 to 3-10 draw with Naomh Columba.

Aaron Doherty was the star man for Naomh Columba, scoring three goals, with two of those coming from the penalty spot whilst Paul Sweeney netted twice for Cloughaneeley.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reports for Highland Radio Sport...

After the game, Ryan got the thoughts of Cloughaneeley manager Michael Lynch...