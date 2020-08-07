Youth Services in Donegal to share over €26,000 in funding

Youth projects and organisations in Donegal are to share just over €26,000 in funding.

Green Party Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O’Gorman TD announced the details last evening.

Donegal Youth Service will receive almost €23,300 while Involve Letterkenny will receive just over €2,800.

The funding allocation is part of a nationwide package worth €2.3 million.

National youth organisations with branches in Donegal will also receive a funding boost.

These organisations include Belong To-LGBT, Catholic Guides of Ireland, Foróige, Gaisce, Macra na Feirme, National Youth Council of Ireland, Order of Malta Cadets, SpunOut, and Scouting Ireland.

The grants provide for youth services to purchase and replace essential equipment to support the running of their services for young people and for national youth organisations to provide innovative models of safe online communication for staff and with young people.