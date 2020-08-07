Tony McNamee looks ahead to Harps and St. Pat’s

Finn Harps will make their second trip to the capital in the space of a week to take on St. Patrick’s Athletic this evening.

Both sides will be hoping to bounce back from midweek defeats.

The home side will likely be looking to their new signing Georgie Kelly to lead the line on Friday night. The Donegal man has a history of success against the Harps dating back to his UCD days.

New signing Stephen Folan may be in the frame to make his debut for the club.

Harps midfielder Tony McNamee was impressed with Pats in their game against Dundalk and knows it will be a tough test for Harps.

Kick-off at Richmond Park is 7.45pm. Enda Coll will have updates