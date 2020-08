Police have charged a 14 year old male with a number of offences including riotous behaviour and throwing petrol bomb.

A 15 year old male has been charged with attempted criminal damage and riotous behaviour.

Both are due to appear at Derry Youth Court today, Friday, 8 August.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

For your guidance: These charges are in connection with incidents in the Galliagh area of Derry earlier this week.