The 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship continues this weekend.

Highland Radio's feature match in Round 2 is from The O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny where St Eunans v Kilcar.

There will be full match commentary on Highland this Friday evening from 7.20pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Healthwise Pharmacies.

We'll also have updates from the rest of the Round 2 games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.