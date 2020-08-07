‘Revisions’ being considered over face coverings in schools

The Department of Education is considering 'revisions' received from health officials around the wearing of face coverings in schools.

A Department spokesperson says it is engaging with key stakeholders in the school sector before publishing the recommendations.

The Government's roadmap to reopening schools does not make face masks mandatory.

Earlier this week, for Director General of the HSE Tony O'Brien called for them to be worn in secondary schools, accusing the Department of 'dithering' on the issue.