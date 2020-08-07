Garda warning over posting ‘staycation’ content online

Gardai in Donegal are further warning people about the dangers of posting certain content online which could make your home more vulnerable to burglaries.

Holidaymakers putting their location up on various social media platforms could in turn alert a criminal to their vacant home.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says in normal circumstances the warning would be primarily geared towards those heading abroad.

However, he says with staycations being the popular alternative this summer, the same measures still apply: