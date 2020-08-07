Four new deaths and 98 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The Department of Health has announced 4 more people have died as a result of Covid - 19 here.

There has been a further 98 confirmed new cases. This means 1,772 people have died as a result of the virus and the total number of confirmed cases is 26,470.

Of the cases notified today 35 are located in Kildare and 26 in Offaly. At least one of the other new cases is in Donegal.

Meanwhile, 15 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the North - that's down from yesterday's figure of 43.

It brings to 6,064 the number of cases in Northern Ireland.

No new deaths have been reported for the 25th day running.

The death toll north of the border stands at 556.

*********************

Statement in full -

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 4 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 6th August, the HPSC has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

57 are men / 38 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.