Mistakes cost Finn Harps once again on Friday night as they lost in Dublin to St Pat's 2-0.

Inishowen man Georgie Kelly scored both goals in the first half for the Inichicore side.

It's three defeats now on the bounce for Harps since football returned.

Harps will play Pat's again in the cup on Monday at Finn Park.

Harps boss Olie Horgan highlighted the errors which cost them when he spoke with Enda Coll after the game...