Donegal club suspends activity over ‘Covid spike’

All underage activities at Curragh Athletic football club in Killygordon have been suspended until August 24th after what the club has described as a spike in positive COVID-19 tests in the area.

In a statement this afternoon, Curragh Athletic football club said that although at present there is no positive cases within the club that they have been made aware of, they taken the decision to suspend all underage activities until the 24th of August to help prevent the spread of virus in the area.

The Committee says that this wasn't an easy decision or one that the club has taken lightly but the safety of all club members and community in general is of their utmost priority.