Concerns emerge with Mica Redress Scheme

The PRO of the Mica Action Group says the Mica Redress Scheme is not entirely what they were led to believe.

The scheme as it stands covers 90% of repair or rebuild costs with the homeowner required to pay the remaining 10%.

However, Michael Doherty says in some cases homeowners are being forced to pay much more than the 10% contribution, saying because the largest grant available is €200,000, in at least one case the homeowner will be liable to a 50% contribution.

After meeting Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien at the scheme's formal launch last evening, Mr Doherty is asking him to review the scheme's terms: