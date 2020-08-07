Bus Éireann to run extra bus from Letterkenny – Dublin

Bus Éireann has confirmed that it will run an additional Expressway 32 service from Sunday.

The service between Letterkenny and Dublin, serving Lifford and Monaghan has been experiencing high demand in recent weeks.

Expressway services were reduced by 14 per cent through the Covid19 crisis.

Numerous complaints were also made this week by people who were unable to get on the bus along the route due to the new capacity rules.

The coach will depart Letterkenny at 17:45 (5.45pm) and depart Dublin at 22:45 (10.45pm).

Online booking is available at expressway.ie and a number of seats are available on a ‘walk up’ basis for people unable to book online.

Bus Eireann is also reminding people to of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all public transport – a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings throughout your journey.