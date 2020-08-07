11 drink & drug driving detections in Donegal over Bank Holiday

Eleven people were arrested for drink and drug driving in Donegal over the August Bank Holiday.

Figures released by An Garda Siochana show that five people were arrested for drink driving while six were arrested for drug driving offences across the Donegal Division.

Other notable statistics from the county include a speed detection and subsequent detection of drug driving (Cannabis) by the Gardai in Inishowen.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a car for speeding in Manorcunningham and the driver subsequently tested positive for the presence of cannabis.

Meanwhile Ballyshannon Gardaí arrested a Motorist at a checkpoint who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.