Police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry

Police have come under attack with petrol bombs in Derry overnight.

It comes following a day of violence on Tuesday when several vehicles were hijacked.

Officers were responding to a security alert on Skeoge Road in the city yesterday evening when they came under attack with both petrol and paint bombs.

Police confirmed that a number of youths were involved in the disorder and urged residents in both the Skeoge Road and Galliagh Park area to remain indoors for a time.

Meanwhile the security alert ended last night with the object was examined and declared an elaborate hoax and Skeoge Road has since reopened.