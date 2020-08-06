Organisers of 2020 Virtual RunDonegal 5K rule out an actual event

The organisers of the 2020 Virtual RunDonegal Women’s 5K Run/Walk have announced that no form of an actual race will be held on Sunday, August 23rd – the date for which the event had been rescheduled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Grace Boyle, race director, said that given that phase four of the roadmap to reopening the country has been delayed, the organisers felt the best thing to do in the interest of health and safety was not to have any form of a gathering on what would have been race day.

“The decision made by the cabinet on Tuesday night that no more that 200 would be allowed to gather for outdoor events means that there will be no actual event on Sunday, August 23rd. So, our message to the 820 people who have registered for this year’s virtual event is to keep training, keep getting out and get the 5k distance done over the second last weekend of August with friends, family or training partners,” Grace commented.

“It’s somewhat ironic that we have managed to attract a record entry of over 800, and yet there is going to be no actual race this year. We are still accepting entries and are hoping to have a late surge over the next fortnight. It would be great if we could reach the 1,000 mark this year,” she added.

The proceeds of the annual fundraising event will go to the Brid Carr Fund set up in memory of Brid Carr from Glencolmcille to fund ovarian cancer research.

On Saturday, family and friends of Bríd Carr kicked off the 2020 Virtual RunDonegal Women’s 5K by holding the first run/walk in Malinmore, Glencolmcille - Bríd’s birthplace.

To register online for the 2020 Virtual RunDonegal 5K Run/Walk, log on to https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/rundonegal-womens-5k-2020-tickets-91854484235

To make a donation to the Brid Carr Fund, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bridcarrfund