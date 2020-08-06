Minister doesn’t rule out liable investigation into Mica

The Housing Minister hasn't ruled out an investigation as to who may be liable for the defective block issue in Donegal and Mayo.

Minister Darragh O'Brien is in Donegal today opening a number of housing schemes and formally launching the Mica Redress Scheme which is already underway.

Specific targets have already been set for the county with five housing schemes currently underway which will collectively provide an additional 80-90 homes.

Minister O'Brien says while today is about making sure the scheme is fully operational, he hasn't ruled out an investigation into who is responsible down the line: