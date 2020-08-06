Magee gets go ahead to start recruiting medical students

The Medical School at the Magee College Campus in Derry has been given General Medical School approval and can start recruiting now for both staff and students for September 2021.

Ulster University announced the breakthrough today with prospective entrants urged to apply now via the UCAS system.

Professor Louise Dubras who will be part of the team welcoming the medical students on to campus next year has described it a major step for the college and one that will have far reaching benefits for the entire north west: