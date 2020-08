Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will open a number of housing schemes in Donegal today, before travelling on to Inishowen where he will officially launch the Mica Redress Scheme, which is already up and running.

Minister O'Brien will visit Donegal Town, Killybegs, Raphoe and Newtowncunningham, before the Mica launch event in Buncrana.

Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue says this visit will set the scene for what he believes will be significant progress in social housing provision in Donegal: