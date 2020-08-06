Green light for new wind farm on outskirts of Letterkenny

A new wind farm has been given the green light for the outskirts of Letterkenny.

The farm is joint venture by SSE renewables and Coillte renewable Energy.

The proposed Lenalea Wind Farm is in the rural upland setting of central Donegal, approximately 8km south west of Letterkenny.

The provisional results of the first round of Ireland’s new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, published yesterday are subject to Irish Government approval with the final results due in September.

Lenalea is one of 19 onshore wind projects in Ireland which have won contracts for an average of 15 years of new renewable energy generation under RESS-1.

The development, which will comprise seven turbines with a maximum tip height of 135m, is expected to enter construction in 2021 ahead of delivery in 2022/23.

When complete it will have an installed capacity of 30.5MW and will generate enough low carbon renewable energy to power 20,000 homes annually and offset 24,500 tonnes of carbon per annum, contributing significantly to Ireland's 2030 renewable energy targets.

The provisional contract win means Lenalea will now receive guaranteed revenue for the low carbon electricity it generates for the duration of the RESS contract.

SSE Renewables owns and operates a number of wind farm sites adjacent to Lenalea, collectively known as Meentycat, with a total generation capacity of 86MW.