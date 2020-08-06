Derry City look to upset leaders Rovers

City will hope to build on their impressive win in Inchicore earlier in the week when they entertain league leaders Shamrock Rovers on Sunday afternoon (KO 5pm) in front of eir Sport's live cameras.

Declan Devine was delighted by his side's reaction to their opening night defeat at home to Sligo as they recorded a 2-0 win at St Pats on Monday, but he was well aware of the challenges ahead.

"We played really well and it was much more like the performance we're capable of, but the matches are coming thick and fast and there isn't much time to dwell on results, good or bad."

"We've worked hard this week to prepare for Rovers on Sunday. It's a big game, of course it is, but they're all big games. We've just 12 matches left in the season so everyone is desperate for points."

"Nobody needs me to tell them that Shamrock Rovers are a quality team- they're as good a footballing side as I've seen in this league. They haven't dropped a point yet this season but we're a decent side ourselves and we have to focus on that."

Darren Cole was on the bench for the Brandywell side this week and the Scot's recovery from his ACL rupture is a huge boost for Derry.

Adam Hammill is available now as well and the former Barnsley man gives Devine real attacking options in the middle of the park, while James Akintunde looks a real handful leading the line.

A big boisterous Brandywell would have been an ideal backdrop for this one on Sunday however fans will be shouting their team on from home as City try to work their way up the table.