Calls for changes to Phase 3 following spike in cases

Without a change to Phase 3 - we could experience a situation like in Melbourne or Aberdeen, according to a health expert.

50 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health yesterday - 5 of them in Donegal - with the majority of new infections in people below the age of 45.

The Australian state of Victoria is still in lockdown following a spike in coronavirus, while in Aberdeen people are being confined to within eight kilometres of their homes.

Tomas Ryan is an associate professor in Trinity College - he says there needs to be a change: