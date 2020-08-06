Bus Éireann comes under fire over Letterkenny route

Bus Éireann has confirmed it has begun trialling a reservations system on Route 32, which links Letterkenny and Dublin, via Tyrone and Monaghan.

It follows complaints that several people were unable to board buses in Monaghan because they were already full as a result of the reduced capacity because of Covid-19.

The issue was raised by Monaghan based Senator Robbie Gallagher, who was told that the online booking system with guaranteed seat reservations went live on the Route 32 late last week.

Bus Eireann also say travel should be limited to essential journeys, particularly during peak times.

Senator Gallagher says people in Donegal should consider booking from now on: