Upgrade work at Carndonagh Community Hospital has been described as a vital step in safeguarding the hospitals future.

it was confirmed last week that major refurbishment works are due to get underway at the hospital in the coming days and will be complete by July 2021.

Retired GP Doctor James Madden and Chairperson of the Carndonagh Community Hospital Action Group says after many postponements this work will effectively allow the hospital to continue to exist: