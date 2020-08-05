Two arrests in Strabane following major two-day operation

Two men have been arrested following a two-day operation into criminality linked to the New IRA in the Strabane area.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted six searches in the town in recent days.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin said that two men aged 26 and 34 were arrested in Strabane on Monday in connection with recent attempted paramilitary style attacks and a weapons find in the Strabane area in March this year.

The men are currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned.

Detectives also searched five houses in Strabane during which they recovered a number of items which were removed for further examination.

As part of the ongoing investigation into an improvised mortar device that was discovered in Church View, Strabane in September 2019, detectives also conducted a search of land in the greater Strabane area.

Police say that the search and arrest operation over the last two days also focused on recent attempts to carry out violent attacks against people in the Strabane community.

Police are also continuing to appeal to people to report any suspicions they have about dangerous and illegal activity in the community to contact them on 101.