Traffic mayhem at Murder Hole beach

Serious concern has been raised over what's been described as 'crazy' volumes of traffic on the road to Melmore, home to the iconic Murder Hole beach in north west Donegal.

The route is said to be very narrow and unable to cope with the thousands who flock to the popular beach each week.

Last weekend it's understood that the problem escalated further with some cars abandoned and numerous road blockages along the stretch.

Former Donegal County Councillor Noel McBride says there are fears the amenity may have to close to the public unless there is improved access: