The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal has dropped a further 5%.

According to figures from the Department of Social Protection, 8,500 people in the county are currently receiving the payment, down from 9,000 last week.

300 people in Donegal have closed their claim this week.

Overall, numbers nationally have dropped 54 per cent since its peak on May 5th.

The total amount paid under PUP now exceeds €3 billion.