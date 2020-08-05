McConalogue defends Government approach to Phase Four

A Minister of State for Donegal has defended the Government's approach in delaying Phase Four of lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

Many pubs across the county are to remain shut until August 31st at the earliest.

Minister of State Charlie McConalogue says that he did convey the concerns of local publicans and they were discussed at Cabinet level.

However he says after considering the current state of play with the virus, it was felt that postponing the reopening of the remaining pubs was the right decision: