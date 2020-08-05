Investigation underway after spate of hijacking incidents in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a spate of hijacking incidents yesterday.

A van was taken and set alight at about four o'clock in the afternoon.

About 45 minutes later a delivery driver had his van taken in the Glenowen Park Area.

Then a bus was hijacked in Ballymagroarty, it was set alight too but the fire was extinguished.

Minimal damage was caused and the bus has been taken for a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI in Derry or Crimestoppers.