The funeral of John Hume will take place in Derry this morning.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Monday aged 83, following a long battle with dementia.

His family have asked people not to line the streets to pay their respects due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown says local clergy will celebrate mass at today's service:

The funeral mass at 11.30am be viewed via the St Eugene’s Cathedral live webcam:

http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html