Financial support package for shut pubs being considered

A financial support package for pubs which still can't open is being considered by the government.

Several Ministers are working on a scheme for businesses which remain shut due to Phase 4 of lifting Covid-19 restrictions being delayed by three weeks.

Pubs won't reopen until at least August 31st, following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, which is concerned it would lead to an increase in community transmission of the virus.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar says it's too early to say what the extra supports for pubs will be: